



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for a distinct foreign policy tailored to the digital era during a recent address. He stated that the evolving global landscape necessitates changes in India's foreign policy framework, which should align with the aspirations of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) and reflect contemporary realities.





Jaishankar highlighted that the digital age demands a foreign policy that is different from the manufacturing era, emphasizing that digitalization introduces unique challenges and opportunities that must be addressed through specific policy measures.





Changing Global Landscape: He identified four significant factors driving the need for a revised foreign policy:





1. Transition from the Nehru Development Model: The historical "Nehruvian foreign policy" is no longer adequate, as it was shaped by a bipolar world order that has since evolved into a multipolar environment.





2. Increased Globalization: The last two decades have seen intensified globalization and interdependence among nations, altering state behaviours and relationships.





3. Technological Advancements: The impact of technology on state capabilities and daily existence has fundamentally changed how countries interact and conduct diplomacy.





4. India's Evolving Role: Jaishankar pointed out that India is increasingly viewed as a first responder on the global stage, with rising expectations for its involvement in international issues.





He urged for a realistic and practical approach in shaping foreign policy, stressing that discussions should not be seen as political attacks but rather as necessary adaptations to changing circumstances.





Jaishankar concluded by advocating for an ambitious yet grounded foreign policy strategy that prepares India for future challenges while addressing historical issues such as border security and terrorism. He suggested that India's foreign policy should blend continuity with innovation to effectively navigate the complexities of modern geopolitics.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a broader recognition within Indian diplomacy of the need to adapt to rapid technological changes and shifting global dynamics, positioning India as a proactive player in international relations.







