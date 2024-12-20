



As per the latest figures compiled by World Bank economists, India, which topped the list of recipient countries for remittances in 2024, received an estimated inflow of $129 billion. Mexico came second with $68 billion, China came third at $48 billion, the Philippines came fourth at $40 billion, and Pakistan came fifth at $33 billion.





Over the past decade, India's remittances have seen substantial growth, increasing by 57%. This upward trend is particularly notable since 2014, when remittances were around $70 billion, highlighting a consistent rise except for a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.





The remittance inflows have outpaced Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into India, which stood at around $62 billion as of September 2024. Additionally, remittances exceed India's defence budget for 2024 by over $55 billion, underscoring their critical role in the economy.





The primary sources of remittances to India include countries with significant Indian diaspora populations such as the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. These countries contribute substantially to the financial support sent back home by non-resident Indians (NRIs).







