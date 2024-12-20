



Russian President Vladimir Putin recently emphasized the growing interest in the BRICS economic alliance during his annual press conference on December 19, 2024. He highlighted that many countries are eager to join the group, which is characterized by its foundational principles of reciprocity and mutual respect among its members. Putin stated, "The association is developing rapidly... Many states show interest in BRICS because this work is built solely on the basis of reciprocity and respect for each other and each other’s interests".





He elaborated on the collaborative nature of BRICS, noting that decisions within the group are made by consensus, ensuring that all member nations, regardless of size or development level, have an equal voice. This approach fosters a collective interest in economic development and enhances the bloc's global influence.





Putin also mentioned that over 30 countries have expressed interest in partnering with BRICS, reflecting its expanding role as a counterbalance to Western-dominated economic structures. The recent summit held in Kazan was attended by leaders from various nations, underscoring the bloc's significance on the world stage.







