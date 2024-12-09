



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024, comes amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh, particularly concerning the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. This marks the first high-level diplomatic engagement since the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, which has led to increasing concerns in India regarding the treatment of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.





During his discussions with Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Misri raised significant issues related to the safety and welfare of minorities. He emphasized India's concerns over recent incidents of violence against these communities, including attacks on cultural and religious sites, and expressed a desire for a constructive relationship between the two nations. Misri noted that the discussions provided an opportunity for both countries to reassess their bilateral ties and address pressing issues collaboratively.





The backdrop of Misri's visit includes reports of increased violence against Hindus, including vandalism of temples and homes, as well as the controversial arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, which has sparked protests and raised alarm in New Delhi. Misri's meetings are intended not only to address these urgent concerns but also to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Bangladesh under the new interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.





India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.







