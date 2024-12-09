



South Korea has imposed an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol amid a significant political crisis following his controversial declaration of martial law. This decision comes as Yoon faces investigations for potential insurrection charges related to the martial law, which he briefly enacted last week, deploying armed special forces in Seoul and prohibiting political activities and media freedom.





The South Korean Justice Ministry announced the travel restriction on President Yoon as part of ongoing inquiries into his actions during the martial law declaration. Prosecutors are investigating whether these actions constitute rebellion, which could lead to serious legal consequences for Yoon, who typically enjoys immunity from prosecution while in office.





Yoon's martial law announcement sparked widespread protests and calls for his resignation. Although an impeachment attempt by opposition parties was unsuccessful due to abstentions from ruling party lawmakers, opposition leaders have vowed to continue pursuing impeachment efforts. The political landscape remains tense, with accusations of unconstitutional behavior directed at Yoon's administration and claims that the ruling party is attempting to maintain power through undemocratic means.





In light of the crisis, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been tasked with managing government affairs while Yoon refrains from participating in state matters. This arrangement is intended to stabilize the situation until Yoon's potential resignation is finalized.





President Yoon has expressed regret over the martial law declaration and stated he will accept both legal and political accountability for his actions. He characterized the decision as a response to what he perceived as a legislative paralysis caused by opposition parties.





The situation in South Korea continues to evolve, with significant implications for its governance and civil liberties as the investigation unfolds.







