



Two retired Israeli intelligence agents have revealed details about a covert operation targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Syria, which involved the use of exploding electronic devices, specifically pagers and walkie-talkies. This operation, years in the making, was discussed during an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes," where the agents concealed their identities to protect themselves.





The operation reportedly began a decade ago when Israeli intelligence, specifically Mossad, embedded explosives in walkie-talkies that Hezbollah unknowingly purchased. The devices were detonated in September 2024, shortly after a series of explosive pagers were activated on September 17. These pagers were designed to explode even if the user did not interact with them, creating widespread chaos and fear among Hezbollah operatives.





Key Details of The Operation





Long-Term Planning: The initiative started approximately ten years ago, with the first phase involving walkie-talkies embedded with explosives. The second phase commenced in 2022 when Mossad learned that Hezbollah was acquiring pagers from a Taiwanese company.





Deceptive Marketing: To convince Hezbollah to switch to modified pagers that could house explosives, the agents created false advertisements promoting these devices as superior in quality—dustproof and waterproof—using misleading marketing strategies, including fake YouTube ads.





Execution And Impact: On September 17, the pagers began beeping across Lebanon, leading to explosions that killed around 30 people and injured thousands. The next day, the walkie-talkies were detonated, some during funerals for victims of the pager blasts. This tactic aimed not only to inflict casualties but also to instil fear and demonstrate Israel's capability to strike at will.





Psychological Warfare: The agents emphasized that the operation was designed to create a sense of vulnerability among Hezbollah members. They noted that the goal was more about sending a message than merely killing operatives; injured fighters would require resources for medical care, thereby straining Hezbollah's capabilities.





Aftermath





The aftermath of these attacks saw Israel conducting airstrikes across Lebanon, which resulted in significant casualties. The conflict escalated further following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, which had already heightened tensions in the region. By November 2024, a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hezbollah after intense fighting.





This operation highlights the lengths to which intelligence agencies may go in modern warfare, employing advanced psychological tactics alongside traditional military strategies.





