



Sweden has expanded the capabilities of its Gripen C/D fighter aircraft through a significant contract extension with SAAB, valued at SEK 466 million (approximately $42 million). This extension, announced on December 20, 2024, focuses on the integration of advanced air-to-air and air-to-ground missile systems, which will enhance the operational performance of the Gripen fleet, reported SAAB in a official press release.





Key Details of the Contract Extension





Value: SEK 466 million ($42 million)





Focus: Integration of new missile systems to improve combat capabilities.





The integration of new missile systems into the Gripen C/D fighter aircraft includes several advanced options aimed at enhancing its operational capabilities. Notable among these potential systems are, Taurus KEPD 350, AGM-158B JASSM-ER, GBU-53/B Stormbreaker and Laser-Guided Sidewinder Variant. This upgrade is crucial for ensuring that the Gripen C/D remains a vital component of Sweden's defence strategy for years to come.





Lars Tossman, Head of SAAB’s Aeronautics business area, emphasized the importance of this contract for Sweden's defence capabilities, stating that it reflects SAAB's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that enhance military readiness. The integration of these advanced systems is expected to significantly boost the Gripen C/D's versatility and reliability as a multirole fighter aircraft.





This latest order follows previous enhancements aimed at maintaining the operational relevance of the Gripen C/D fleet until at least 2035. Notably, while Sweden has begun receiving deliveries of the next-generation Gripen E fighters, the Gripen C/D will continue to play a critical role in Sweden's air defence strategy, with plans for upgrades ensuring interoperability with newer models.







