



China has issued a stern warning to the United States regarding its military support for Taiwan, emphasizing that Taiwan is the "first red line that cannot be crossed" in bilateral relations. This statement comes in response to the U.S. approval of a $571 million military aid package to Taiwan, which China condemned as a provocative action that undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged the U.S. to cease its arms sales to Taiwan, labelling these actions as "dangerous moves" that could escalate tensions further. Beijing has stated it will take "all necessary measures" to protect its interests concerning Taiwan, reinforcing its position that any support for Taiwan is a direct challenge to China's sovereignty. The recent military aid package includes various defence materials and services aimed at bolstering Taiwan's self-defence capabilities amid increasing military activities by China in the region.





This situation highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S., with both nations firmly entrenched in their respective positions regarding Taiwan's status and security.





