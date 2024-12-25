



Thirty Indian companies have expressed interest in developing a home-grown satellite constellation as part of the Indian government's initiative to enhance data sovereignty and reduce reliance on foreign satellite data. This move is spearheaded by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which called for expressions of interest (EoI) in July 2024, aiming to establish a network of Earth observation (EO) satellites through a public-private partnership model.





The 30 companies are organized into nine consortiums, including notable participants such as Google-backed Pixxel and Tata Advanced Systems. This diverse participation reflects a significant interest in the burgeoning space sector in India.





The government plans to provide loans of up to ₹3.5 billion (approximately $42 million) to the winning bidder, while private companies will cover additional costs. This financial backing is part of a broader strategy to stimulate India's small satellite and data services market, projected to reach $45 billion by 2030.





Applicants must meet stringent requirements, including an investment of at least ₹850 million (about $10 million) in space-related activities, a valuation of ₹8.5 billion, or a turnover of ₹2 billion over the past three years. They are also required to establish spacecraft control centers within India or collaborate with local ground station service providers.





Technical Evaluations: IN-SPACe anticipates completing technical evaluations by the end of January 2025, after which a tender will be issued to select the successful consortium.





This initiative not only aims to bolster India's capabilities in satellite technology but also positions the country as a significant player in the global space economy, fostering innovation and reducing dependency on external data sources for critical sectors such as defence and infrastructure management.





