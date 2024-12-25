



Swiss-based Terminal Investment Limited Sarl (TIL) has announced a significant investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the Vadhavan Port project, which is being developed near Dahanu in Maharashtra. This initiative is part of a larger development effort by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), with the total project cost estimated at Rs 76,220 crore. The port is designed to become one of India's largest and most advanced container handling facilities, with a projected capacity of 23.2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) upon completion.





Project Overview





Total Investment: ₹76,220 crore





TIL's Investment: ₹20,000 crore





Location: Vadhavan, Palghar district, Maharashtra





Completion Timeline:





Phase 1: Expected by 2029





Phase 2: Expected by 2039





Key Features of Vadhavan Port





Capacity: Designed to handle a cumulative capacity of 298 million metric tons (MMT) annually.





Infrastructure:





Nine container terminals, each 1 km long





Four multipurpose berths and four liquid cargo berths





A Ro-Ro berth and a dedicated Coast Guard berth





Depth: Natural depth of 20 meters, accommodating large container ships.





Environmental Considerations: The project involves significant reclamation efforts and aims to integrate sustainable practices throughout its development.





The Vadhavan Port is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing India's maritime infrastructure and trade capabilities. It will be linked to major transportation networks, including the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway and a dedicated rail freight corridor, facilitating efficient cargo movement. The project is also anticipated to create approximately 1.2 million jobs, contributing significantly to the local economy.





The partnership between TIL and JNPA reflects growing confidence among global investors in India's maritime sector. The port aims to set new benchmarks in efficiency and innovation while integrating cutting-edge technology into its operations. This development aligns with India's broader economic goals and the Sagarmala initiative, which seeks to modernize port infrastructure across the country.





