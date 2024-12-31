



Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday called on the top security brass to work towards achieving the goal of ‘terror-free Jammu and Kashmir’ at the earliest.





The Union Home Secretary arrived in Srinagar this morning and chaired a high-level security meet at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake here.





Sources privy to the meeting, which commenced at 2:30 pm, said that the Union Home Secretary emphasized on the need to act tough against the terrorists, their supporters and anti-national elements.





He reiterated the government’s resolve about zero tolerance towards terrorism.





The Union Home Secretary appreciated the security agencies for working in close coordination with each other in the decisive action against the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized on the implementation of “Area Domination Plan” and “Zero Terror Plan” in mission mode.





Sources said that other issues that came up for discussion during the meeting included anti-terror operations and infiltration threats along the Line of Control (LoC).





Top security officials, according to the sources, briefed the Union Home Secretary about the counter-infiltration grid reinforcement and coordination between security agencies.





He was also briefed about the preparations being made to ensure that upcoming Republic Day passes peacefully.





The meeting which continued till late in the evening discussed strategies to counter infiltration attempts and strengthen anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.





Pertinently, earlier this month Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a high-level security meet on J&K in New Delhi.





The Union Home Minister had reiterated that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, the goal of ‘Terror Free Jammu and Kashmir’ would be achieved at the earliest and all resources will be made available for this.





He had said that the PM Modi led government, with the joint efforts of all security forces, is committed to establish complete dominance over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.





He had appreciated efforts of the security agencies for a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organizations.





Shah had said that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the PM Modi led government, the ecosystem of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has almost ended.





Meanwhile, the Union Home Secretary will chair a key meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday to assess key flagship schemes funded by the Government of India.





The meeting, according to the sources, will also evaluate the progress of infrastructure and employment-driven projects, particularly those funded by the Centre.





Agencies







