



India has urged Russia to expedite the delivery of the S-400 air defence missile systems amid strengthening bilateral ties. This request comes as the delivery schedule for the final two squadrons has been delayed due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Initially, these systems were expected to be delivered by 2024, but the timeline has now shifted to March and October 2026 for the fourth and fifth squadrons, respectively.





The S-400 system is a crucial component of India's defence strategy, capable of targeting aerial threats up to 400 kilometers away. So far, India has received three of the five ordered squadrons, which have been operationalized and deployed along its borders with China and Pakistan. The Indian Air Force (IAF) views these systems as vital for enhancing its capabilities, especially in light of increasing military deployments by China across the Line of Actual Control.





Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has indicated that Russia is committed to fulfilling its contractual obligations regarding these deliveries, emphasizing the importance of military-technical cooperation with India. In discussions between the two nations, Indian officials have expressed the urgency of meeting IAF requirements and have requested that Russia consider advancing the delivery timelines.





