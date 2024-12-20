



A recent report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has concluded that the tragic helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, which resulted in the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others, was caused by human error. This finding aligns with earlier assessments from the Indian Air Force (IAF), which indicated that spatial disorientation of the pilot in adverse weather conditions played a significant role in the accident.





The Mi-17 V5 helicopter was en route from Sulur Air Force Station to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, when it crashed approximately 10 kilometers from its destination. The helicopter took off at around 11:48 AM and lost contact with air traffic control at 12:08 PM. Eyewitnesses reported that the helicopter was flying at a low altitude and entered cloud cover shortly before the crash, leading to a loss of situational awareness for the pilots. The aircraft subsequently collided with terrain and caught fire upon impact.





Findings From The Parliamentary Report





The parliamentary report highlighted that during the thirteenth defence plan period (2017-2022), human error was identified as the leading cause of aircraft accidents within the IAF, accounting for 16 out of 34 recorded incidents. Other contributing factors included technical defects and foreign object damage. However, in this specific case, the IAF investigation ruled out negligence, mechanical failure, or sabotage as causes.





The report emphasized that while human error (aircrew) was cited as the cause of this crash, it is crucial to consider broader systemic issues within training and operational procedures to prevent future accidents. The Ministry of Defence has stated that recommendations from inquiries into these incidents will be implemented to enhance safety protocols and operational standards.





This report shows the importance of addressing human factors in aviation safety within military operations. As investigations continue into various aircraft accidents, there is a clear commitment from authorities to improve training and operational procedures to mitigate risks associated with human error in aviation contexts.







