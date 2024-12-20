



Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is in Mumbai today to assess vessel safety norms following a tragic accident in which a naval speedboat collided with a passenger ferry, resulting in 14 fatalities. This incident occurred on Wednesday when the speedboat, undergoing engine trials, lost control and struck the ferry named Neel Kamal, which was carrying over 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.





During his visit, Admiral Tripathi will focus on enhancing safety and security measures within the Indian Navy. This includes reviewing actions taken based on a recent report from a special task force (STF) that he established to address safety protocols after previous incidents. The STF's recommendations have been disseminated across all naval commands and are aimed at minimizing future accidents.





The Navy has already initiated a Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Initial findings indicate that the passenger ferry was overloaded, as it had permission for only 90 passengers but was carrying more than 100 at the time of the accident. In response to this tragedy, authorities have made life jackets mandatory for all ferry passengers departing from the Gateway of India.





Admiral Tripathi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and emphasized the Navy's commitment to improving safety standards to prevent such incidents in the future.







