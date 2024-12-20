



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to procure 15 units of the Astra MK-2 missile, marking a significant step in enhancing its aerial combat capabilities. This procurement is part of ongoing efforts to advance the missile's development and integration into IAF operations.





Tender Issued: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a tender for the casting of propellants and dual pulse rocket motors specifically for the Astra MK-2 missile, indicating readiness for further trials within the next 7-8 months.





Production Timeline: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is expected to commence production by December 2024, following the completion of testing phases.





Missile Specifications





Range And Capabilities: The Astra MK-2 is an upgraded version of the Astra missile, boasting a range exceeding 160 km, significantly improving upon the original Astra's range of 110 km. This missile is designed for beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagements, allowing IAF aircraft to neutralize threats without direct confrontation.





Integration With Aircraft: The missile will be integrated with various platforms, including the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and the indigenous TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft, enhancing their operational effectiveness in combat scenarios.





Key Differences Between Astra MK-1 And MK-2 Missile





Feature Astra MK-1 Astra MK-2 Range Up to 110 km Over 150 km, potentially up to 160 km Rocket Motor Single-pulse rocket motor Dual-pulse rocket motor Tail Chase Range Approximately 20 km Up to 35 km Guidance System Inertial navigation + active radar Enhanced guidance with improved capabilities Maneuverability Limited end-game maneuverability Improved end-game kinematics due to dual-pulse motor Speed Mach 4.5 or above Expected to exceed Mach 4.5 Integration Integrated with Sukhoi Su-30MKI Planned integration with multiple platforms including Tejas Mk-2 and AMCA Cost Approximately ₹8 crores per unit Estimated ₹10-11 crores per unit





The successful development and integration of the Astra MK-2 are expected to bolster India's air superiority and reduce reliance on imported missiles like the Meteor. The IAF aims for comprehensive user trials to be completed by 2026, at which point the Astra MK-2 will be fully operational within its arsenal.







