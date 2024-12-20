



Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, has announced his resignation effective January 10, 2025. His departure comes just days before Donald Trump is set to assume the presidency again on January 20, following his recent electoral victory. Peace's tenure included significant cases, notably the fraud indictment against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group, which was unsealed in November 2024, alleging a scheme to defraud U.S. investors by concealing bribery aimed at securing government contracts in India.





In his resignation statement, Peace described his role as "the honor of a lifetime," reflecting on his service since his appointment by President Biden in 2021. He will be succeeded by Carolyn Pokorny, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney, who will serve in an acting capacity. The timing of Peace's resignation has raised questions, particularly regarding the implications for ongoing investigations and the potential for new leadership under Trump to influence these cases.





The Adani Group has denied all charges related to the indictment, asserting that the allegations are based on a misunderstanding and lack substantial evidence. The group emphasized that none of its public companies are implicated in any wrongdoing. Legal experts suggest that with Trump's administration, there may be opportunities for the dismissal of charges if deemed "unworthy or defective," reflecting a shift in prosecutorial priorities.







