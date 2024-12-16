



India and Malaysia successfully concluded the Harimau Shakti 2024 military exercise at Bentong Camp in Malaysia on December 15, 2024. This marked the fourth edition of the joint exercise, which began on December 2, 2024, and was designed to enhance military cooperation between the two nations.





The Indian contingent consisted of 78 personnel from the MAHAR Regiment, while the Malaysian side was represented by 123 personnel from the Royal Malaysian Regiment.





The primary aim of this exercise was to improve joint operational capabilities for conducting counterinsurgency operations in jungle terrains, in alignment with United Nations mandates for peacekeeping.





Phases of the Exercise





Phase 1: Focused on cross-training, which included lectures, demonstrations, and various jungle drills.





Phase 2: Involved active participation in simulated exercises such as ambush tactics and reconnaissance patrols.





The exercise aimed to strengthen defence ties and enhance interoperability between the Indian and Malaysian armies, thereby fostering stronger bilateral relations. It also served to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint operations.





The Harimau Shakti exercise is an annual event that alternates between India and Malaysia, with the previous edition held in November 2023 at Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya, India.







