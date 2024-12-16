Visual from the Vizag Navy Marathon





Mauritius National Coast Guard Ship Valiant recently participated in the Vizag Navy Marathon, held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, alongside personnel from the Indian Navy. This event was highlighted by the Indian High Commission in Mauritius as a demonstration of camaraderie between the two nations. The participation of the Valiant underscores the ongoing collaboration and friendly relations between India and Mauritius, particularly in maritime security efforts.





The Vizag Navy Marathon is an annual running event organized by the Indian Navy, aimed at promoting fitness and fostering community spirit. The event saw various participants, including military personnel, showcasing their commitment to physical fitness and teamwork.





In addition to the marathon, it was noted that prior to this event, the Indian Navy conducted a three-week Annual Commando and Diving Training program which concluded on December 13, 2024. This training involved 49 specialists from the Mauritius Police Force (MPF) and included comprehensive instruction on special operations and military diving techniques.





The closing ceremony featured Commodore Rana V Singh of the Indian Navy, who also presented equipment to further enhance the capabilities of the MPF.







