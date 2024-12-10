



India and Bahrain are strengthening their bilateral relations, particularly focusing on enhancing people-to-people ties and reaffirming their commitment to combat terrorism. This collaboration was highlighted during the recent visit of India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, to Bahrain on December 8-9, 2024, where he co-chaired the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting.





The relationship between India and Bahrain is characterized by strong cultural connections, with a significant Indian diaspora of approximately 3,40,000 people, making up nearly a quarter of Bahrain's total population. This community plays a vital role in fostering bilateral ties through cultural exchanges and social interactions.





The two nations have a history of high-level visits that have bolstered their relationship. Notable visits include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit in 2019, which marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain, and various interactions involving ministers and officials from both countries.





Both nations are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing security cooperation. This includes addressing issues related to terrorism financing and collaborating on intelligence sharing. The ongoing discussions aim to strengthen their strategic partnership in this critical area.





The framework for collaboration includes various agreements aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and addressing mutual security concerns, reflecting a comprehensive approach to bilateral relations.







