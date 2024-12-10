



US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. This announcement was made on December 10, 2024, via Trump's social media platform, Truth Social. In his statement, Trump praised Dhillon for her commitment to civil liberties and her legal expertise, particularly in election law.





Background of Harmeet K. Dhillon





Birthplace: Chandigarh, India; moved to the United States as a child.





Education: Graduated from Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School.





Career Highlights:





Recognised as one of the top election lawyers in the country.





Known for her advocacy against tech censorship and for representing religious groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Previously involved in litigation against corporations implementing "woke" policies that she argues discriminate against employees.





"Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished civil liberties... She is a respected member of the Sikh religious community. In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights", said Trump





Dhillon's nomination marks her as the fourth Indian-American to be appointed in the Trump administration's second term, joining other notable figures like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Vivek Ramaswamy.







