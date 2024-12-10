



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the Indian diaspora in Bahrain during his visit from December 7 to 9, 2024. His remarks focused on enhancing trade relations and community welfare, reflecting the strong ties between India and Bahrain.





Jaishankar emphasized the significant economic partnership between India and Bahrain, noting that bilateral trade amounts to approximately USD 170-180 billion annually. He highlighted the increasing Indian investments in Bahrain and the arrival of global Indian brands, which have contributed to economic growth in both nations.





The minister acknowledged the vital role of the Indian community in Bahrain, which he described as a crucial link between the two countries. He commended Bahrain's liberal policies that foster tolerance and coexistence, making it an attractive destination for Indian professionals and their families. Jaishankar expressed gratitude for Bahrain's support during the COVID-19 pandemic and its generosity in pardoning over 125 Indian prisoners.





Jaishankar also discussed plans to enhance cultural exchanges and educational cooperation, encouraging more Bahraini students to enrol in Indian higher education institutions. This initiative aims to strengthen people-to-people connections further.





Both countries agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment to bolster their economic ties. They also plan to deepen collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and tourism, which are seen as pivotal for mutual growth.







