



On December 18, 2024, India and China held the 23rd meeting of their Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing, marking a significant step in addressing border tensions that have persisted since the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh began in 2020. This meeting, the first in five years, involved Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and was aimed at reinforcing peace and stability along their shared border.





Key Outcomes of The Meeting





Both sides reached a six-point consensus focused on several critical areas:





Maintaining Peace and Tranquillity: Both countries reiterated their commitment to measures that ensure peace and stability in the border regions, emphasizing the importance of managing the situation effectively to prevent any escalation of tensions.





Border Management: The representatives agreed to refine management rules for border areas and strengthen confidence-building measures. This includes enhancing diplomatic and military coordination to facilitate smoother interactions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Cross-Border Cooperation: The discussions included plans to promote cross-border exchanges, such as the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims, cooperation on trans-border rivers, and trade at the Nathu La Pass.





Future Meetings: The two sides agreed to hold another round of Special Representatives' meetings in India next year, with specific dates to be determined through diplomatic channels.





Both representatives acknowledged that border issues should be viewed within the broader context of bilateral relations. They stressed that resolving these disputes is crucial for fostering overall healthy development between India and China.





Implementation of Agreements: The SRs emphasized the need to implement previous agreements regarding disengagement and patrolling along the LAC effectively, particularly following the recent disengagement agreement finalized on October 21, 2024.





This meeting is seen as a crucial step towards normalizing relations between India and China after years of strained ties due to border conflicts. The last structured dialogue occurred in 2019, prior to escalating tensions that followed violent clashes in 2020. The current discussions reflect a renewed commitment from both nations to resolve differences through dialogue rather than confrontation.





Experts have noted that this engagement could lay a foundation for deeper cooperation across various sectors, including trade and security, which would benefit both countries given their status as major developing economies.





The SRs also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and provided positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges including resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers and border trade. They also agreed on the salience of stable, predictable and amicable India-China relations for regional and global peace and prosperity.





NSA Doval also invited Wang Yi to visit India at a mutually convenient date to hold the next round of SR meeting.





This was the first meeting of the SRs since friction had emerged in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas in 2020. The SRs positively affirmed the implementation of the latest disengagement agreement of October 2024, resulting in patrolling and grazing in relevant areas.











