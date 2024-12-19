



India and China have reached a significant agreement to enhance bilateral relations, marked by a six-point consensus announced on December 18, 2024. This agreement aims to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, facilitate cross-border river cooperation, and revitalize trade at the Nathu La border.





Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: The pilgrimage, which has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will soon be reinstated for Indian pilgrims traveling to Tibet.





Both nations agreed to improve collaboration on managing trans-border rivers, which is crucial for sharing hydrological data and ensuring water security.





The agreement includes plans to promote trade through the Nathu La pass, which connects Sikkim in India with Tibet in China. This is expected to enhance economic interactions between the two countries.





The consensus emerged from a meeting between India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. This meeting was notable as it marked the first high-level dialogue since tensions escalated at the India-China border in recent years. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border to foster a stable bilateral relationship.





The SRs also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and provided positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges including resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers and border trade. They also agreed on the salience of stable, predictable and amicable India-China relations for regional and global peace and prosperity.





The two countries have committed to further meetings of special representatives in India next year to continue discussions on border management and cooperation. This ongoing dialogue underscores a mutual desire to address long-standing issues and promote constructive engagement moving forward.





This was the first meeting of the SRs since friction had emerged in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas in 2020. The SRs positively affirmed the implementation of the latest disengagement agreement of October 2024, resulting in patrolling and grazing in relevant areas.







