



Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent sanctions imposed by the United States on its missile program, labelling the actions as biased and detrimental to regional peace and security. The U.S. Department of State announced sanctions against four Pakistani entities, including the National Development Complex (NDC) and three associated companies, for their involvement in the development of long-range ballistic missiles. This move is part of a broader U.S. strategy aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.





In a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office, the government asserted that these sanctions threaten strategic stability in South Asia and have dangerous implications for global security. The statement emphasized that Pakistan’s missile capabilities are essential for national defence and regional stability, describing the strategic program as a "sacred trust" of its 240 million citizens. The Foreign Office criticized what it termed "discriminatory practices" by the U.S., arguing that similar restrictions have been applied without substantial evidence and often based on mere suspicion.





The U.S. has maintained that its sanctions are a necessary measure to protect its national security interests and to uphold international non-proliferation norms. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated that the U.S. will continue to use sanctions to prevent any potential misuse of its financial systems by proliferators. He highlighted that these actions are part of a consistent policy aimed at curbing support for Pakistan's ballistic missile program, which the U.S. views as a proliferation threat.





Pakistan's response reflects a broader concern regarding perceived double standards in international arms control policies, particularly in how different countries are treated under similar circumstances. The Pakistani government has called for a more equitable approach to export controls and non-proliferation efforts, arguing that such unilateral measures not only undermine regional stability but also contradict the objectives of global peace and security.







