



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on December 3, 2024, highlighting the recent improvements in India-China relations following a period of significant tension due to border clashes. He noted that approximately 75% of the disengagement issues between the two nations have been resolved since the military standoff began in 2020, particularly after the violent encounters in the Galwan Valley.





Jaishankar emphasised that while progress has been made, challenges remain, particularly concerning the militarization of the border. He reiterated that peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is essential for normalizing bilateral relations, stating, "You cannot have violence at the border and then say the rest of the relationship is insulated from it."





The minister's comments came after a meeting between Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where both sides agreed to expedite efforts towards complete disengagement at remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. This meeting was part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize ties that have been strained since April 2020, with numerous rounds of talks resulting in troop withdrawals from various contested areas, including Pangong Lake and Gogra.





Jaishankar's statement reflects a cautious optimism regarding India-China relations, indicating a commitment to resolving outstanding issues while acknowledging that full normalization will require sustained efforts and cooperation from both sides.







