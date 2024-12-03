



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has launched the NeuSPHERE Innovation Acceleration Program in India, aimed at fostering the growth of deep-tech start-ups. This initiative, announced at an event in New Delhi, is part of IAI's strategy to leverage India's burgeoning technological ecosystem and strengthen bilateral ties between India and Israel.





Overview of the NeuSPHERE Program





The NeuSPHERE program focuses on several cutting-edge technological areas, including:





Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data

Quantum Computing

Advanced Navigation Systems

Green Energy

Signal & Image Processing

Edge Computing

Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) & Wearable Technology

Extended Reality (XR) for Maintenance & Training

Advanced Production Technologies





This initiative will provide participating start-ups with essential resources such as mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities to help them scale their innovations and compete globally.





The first cohort will consist of three start-ups, with plans to expand to five start-ups every eight months, aiming for a total of around 20 start-ups over two years.





Each participating startup will receive up to $300,000 in funding for their Proof of Concept (PoC) and a cash prize of $15,000.





The application window for interested start-ups opened on November 26, 2024, and will remain open until February 6, 2025. The program is set to commence on April 2, 2025, culminating in a demo day on August 20, 2025.





Brigadier General Eytan Eshel, Chief Technology Officer at IAI, highlighted the program as a significant step towards enhancing collaboration with India's start-up ecosystem. He emphasized the importance of India's technological talent and expressed enthusiasm about working together to scale innovative solutions.





Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, also noted that this initiative marks a new era in Indo-Israel relations and reflects a commitment to innovation and technological partnership.





The NeuSPHERE program not only aims to empower Indian start-ups but also seeks to create a robust platform for innovation that can lead to advancements in various sectors while deepening the strategic ties between India and Israel.







