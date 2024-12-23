



India and Kuwait have taken significant steps to enhance their bilateral relations by establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which will focus on various key sectors including energy, defence, trade, and technology. This initiative was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on December 4, 2024, during the visit of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya to New Delhi, where he met with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.





Key Aspects of The Joint Commission





Leadership and Structure: The JCC will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries and will serve as an institutional mechanism to review and monitor the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.





Focus Areas: The commission will establish new Joint Working Groups (JWGs) in several areas:





Trade and Investment

Education and Technology

Agriculture

Security and Counter-Terrorism

Culture





The JCC will also oversee existing JWGs focused on hydrocarbons, health, and consular matters, ensuring a comprehensive approach to bilateral cooperation.





During discussions, both nations emphasized the importance of trade as a historical link between them and expressed optimism about expanding this relationship further. They underscored the need for promoting business delegations and strengthening institutional ties. Furthermore, both countries condemned terrorism in all its forms and committed to disrupting financing networks associated with it.





The establishment of the JCC is seen as a step towards elevating the India-Kuwait relationship to a strategic partnership level. This includes not only economic collaboration but also cooperation in defence sectors, as both nations recognize defence as a critical component of their strategic ties.





