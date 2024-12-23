Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) & Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee





India and Kuwait have recently elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, signing four significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait on December 22, 2024. This visit marks the first by an Indian prime minister to Kuwait in 43 years, underscoring the importance of this diplomatic engagement.





MoU On Defence Cooperation: This agreement aims to enhance cooperation in various areas, including joint exercises, training, and the supply of defence equipment. It institutionalizes bilateral collaboration in defence industries and research and development.





Cultural Exchange Program (2025-2029): This program is designed to facilitate greater cultural exchanges between the two nations, promoting arts, music, literature, and festivals. It aims to strengthen people-to-people ties and preserve cultural heritage.





Executive Program for Cooperation In Sports (2025-2028): This agreement focuses on enhancing cooperation in sports through the exchange of visits among sports leaders, sharing expertise in sports management and medicine, and organizing joint events.





Framework Agreement for Kuwait's Membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA): This agreement signifies Kuwait's commitment to collaborate on solar energy initiatives, promoting sustainable energy solutions and low-carbon growth trajectories.





During discussions with Kuwaiti leaders, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, both sides emphasized a roadmap for expanding cooperation across various sectors such as energy, trade, investment, technology, and security. The leaders also addressed issues such as counter-terrorism cooperation and enhancing bilateral trade ties, which amounted to approximately $10.47 billion in 2023-24.





Modi's visit aimed not only to strengthen existing ties but also to explore new avenues for collaboration. The establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) will facilitate ongoing dialogue and cooperation across multiple sectors, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to deepen their historical relationship.





ANI











