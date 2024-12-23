



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a significant visit to Kuwait, where he engaged in high-level discussions with Kuwaiti leadership, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. This visit marked the first by an Indian prime minister to Kuwait in 43 years and resulted in the elevation of India-Kuwait relations to a strategic partnership.





Areas of Cooperation: Both leaders focused on enhancing collaboration in various sectors such as defence, energy, trade, investment, technology, health, and education. A significant outcome was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation, which aims to facilitate joint exercises, supply of defence equipment, and collaborative research and development efforts.





Bilateral Trade: The two nations have robust economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. India is a crucial supplier of crude oil to Kuwait, meeting a substantial portion of its energy needs.





Cultural and People-to-People Ties: Modi expressed gratitude for Kuwait's support of the Indian community, which numbers over one million, emphasizing their contributions to the country's development. The Amir acknowledged the vital role of Indian expatriates in Kuwait's progress.





Future Engagements: Modi invited Kuwaiti leaders to visit India to explore further opportunities for collaboration. He also proposed that a delegation from the Kuwaiti Investment Authority visit India to discuss potential investments in sectors like energy, defence, pharmaceuticals, and food parks.





This visit is seen as a pivotal moment in strengthening ties between India and Kuwait, with both sides expressing optimism about future cooperation under the framework of the newly established strategic partnership.





