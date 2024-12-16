



India and Sri Lanka signed several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in New Delhi on December 16, 2024. This visit marks President Dissanayake's first overseas trip since taking office, underscoring the significance of India-Sri Lanka relations.





PM Modi emphasized the importance of investment-led growth and connectivity between the two nations. The leaders agreed to enhance physical, digital, and energy connectivity, including projects like electricity grid connectivity and a multi-petroleum pipeline.





Modi raised concerns regarding Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities. He expressed hope that the Sri Lankan government would address the aspirations of Tamil minorities and ensure the implementation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, including conducting Provincial Council Elections.





Dissanayake acknowledged India's support during Sri Lanka's recent economic crisis, which included approximately $4 billion in credit and grants. He also assured that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used for activities against India.





The MoUs signed during this meeting include:





Avoidance of Double Taxation: Aimed at fostering trade and investment.





Capacity Building and Training: Focused on enhancing skills and knowledge sharing between the two countries.





Ferry Services: To improve connectivity for people-to-people relations.





Both leaders discussed various collaborative projects, including:





The Sampur solar power project.





Railway connectivity within Sri Lanka.





Digital identity initiatives.





Educational exchanges and defense cooperation.





This meeting is seen as a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral ties, with both leaders committing to a future-oriented partnership that addresses mutual interests and regional stability.







