



The Supreme Court of India has granted a five-year extension for the registration of three specialised armoured diesel vehicles used by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the security of the Prime Minister.





The top court's bench, however, granted the relaxation to the SPG after solicitor general Tushar Mehta sought the extension citing importance of the vehicles.





This decision was made on December 16, 2024, following a request from the SPG to extend the registration period, which had been challenged by an earlier order from the National Green Tribunal that denied such an extension.





The vehicles in question are crucial for ensuring the safety and security of high-profile individuals, and the Supreme Court's ruling allows them to remain operational without interruption for an additional five years.