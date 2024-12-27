



India and Sri Lanka recently conducted the 11th edition of the SLINEX naval exercise, known as SLINEX 2024, from December 17 to 20, 2024, in Visakhapatnam, India. This annual bilateral exercise aims to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two nations.





Key Highlights of SLINEX 2024:





Participants: The exercise involved the Indian Navy's INS Sumitra and the Sri Lankan Navy's SLNS Sayura, each equipped with a Special Forces team. The exercise was divided into two main phases:





Harbour Phase (December 17-18): Focused on preparatory activities and coordination.





Sea Phase (December 19-20): Included various joint operations such as gun firing, communication drills, helicopter operations, and special forces exercises.





The primary goal of SLINEX is to enhance interoperability between the two navies, ensuring effective maritime security and addressing common challenges in the Indian Ocean region.





The successful completion of SLINEX 2024 underscores the commitment of both countries to bolster their maritime ties and collaborative defence efforts in the face of evolving regional dynamics.





ANI







