



The 18th edition of the India-Nepal joint military exercise, Surya Kiran, is set to take place from December 29, 2024, to January 13, 2025, at Saljhandi, Nepal. This annual exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Indian and Nepali armies, focusing on jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrains, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under the United Nations Charter.





This bilateral exercise has been conducted alternately in India and Nepal since its inception in 2011. The previous edition was held in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, from November 24 to December 7, 2023, involving personnel from both armies.





The joint exercise not only strengthens military cooperation but also reinforces the cultural and historical ties between the two nations. It provides a platform for soldiers to exchange ideas, share experiences, and improve their understanding of each other's operational procedures.





