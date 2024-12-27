



Atul Keshap, an American diplomat, recently paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing him as the "architect of the modern bilateral relationship" between India and the United States. Keshap emphasized Singh's pivotal role in enhancing ties between the two nations during his tenure, particularly highlighting his contributions to economic reforms and international diplomacy that paved the way for a stronger partnership.





Keshap's remarks came in the context of commemorating Singh's legacy, which is marked by significant advancements in U.S.-India relations, particularly in areas such as trade, defence, and strategic cooperation. The tribute reflects a broader acknowledgment of Singh's influence in shaping a collaborative framework that continues to benefit both countries today.





