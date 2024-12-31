



India is set to enhance its blue-water naval capabilities in 2025 by commissioning two advanced frontline warships and a submarine. This strategic move is part of a broader modernization initiative aimed at bolstering India's maritime strength amid increasing regional challenges, particularly from China's expanding naval presence.





Key Additions To The Fleet





INS Surat





Type: Guided-missile destroyer

Displacement: 7,400 tons





Features:





First AI-enabled warship in the Indian Navy.





Equipped with advanced weaponry including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles.





Designed for enhanced operational efficiency with an indigenous content of 72% and a range of 4,000 nautical miles.





INS Nilgiri





Type: Stealth frigate (first of the Project 17A class)

Displacement: 6,670 tons





Features:





Incorporates radar-transparent fittings and hull shaping for stealth.





Armed with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to counter threats from submarines, ships, and aircraft.





INS Vagsheer





Type: Submarine (final unit of the Kalvari-class)

Displacement: 1,600 tonnes





Features:





Diesel-electric submarine with advanced stealth capabilities.

Designed for versatile operational roles in various warfare scenarios.





The addition of these vessels is crucial as the Indian Navy aims to address significant gaps in its operational capabilities. Currently, the fleet comprises over 130 ships, with ambitions to expand to around 155-160 vessels by 2030. This expansion is hindered by challenges such as the slow pace of domestic shipbuilding and the decommissioning of older ships.





India's naval modernization is particularly focused on countering China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where China has been increasing its naval footprint through a larger fleet and strategic bases. The commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vagsheer is expected to enhance India's deterrent capabilities significantly against such challenges.





The induction of these advanced warships and submarine will not only strengthen India's maritime defence but also contribute to its goal of achieving greater self-reliance in defence production through indigenous projects.





