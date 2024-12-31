



ISRO's SpaDeX mission, launched on December 30, 2024, marks a significant milestone for India's space exploration efforts and is a crucial step towards establishing its own space station, the Bharatiya Antriksh Station, by 2035. This mission is India's first attempt at autonomous in-space docking technology, placing it among the elite group of nations capable of such operations, which currently includes the United States, Russia, and China.





The SpaDeX mission was carried out using the PSLV-C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It successfully deployed two satellites into low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 475 km.





The primary goals include demonstrating the ability to dock and undock spacecraft in orbit. This capability is essential for future missions that involve satellite servicing, space station assembly, and deep space exploration.





Significance For India's Space Station Plans





The successful demonstration of docking technology through SpaDeX is vital for the planned Bharatiya Antriksh Station, which is expected to consist of multiple modules that need to be docked together in orbit. The first module is slated for launch by 2028, with the complete station anticipated by 2035.





The docking technology developed will not only support the assembly and operation of the space station but also enhance India's capabilities for future lunar missions and interplanetary exploration.





The SpaDeX mission is a foundational step towards a more robust Indian space program, enabling complex missions that require collaboration between multiple spacecraft. This advancement positions ISRO as a significant player in the global space community and sets the stage for ambitious projects like lunar bases and potential crewed missions beyond Earth orbit.





ISRO's SpaDeX mission is not just a technological achievement; it represents India's commitment to expanding its presence in space and developing capabilities that will support long-term human activities in orbit and beyond.





