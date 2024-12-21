



The Indian Army is set to enhance its operational capabilities with the procurement of an automated vehicle-based system designed for the rapid laying of minefields. This initiative, referred to as the Vehicle Based Mine Scattering System (VBMSS), aims to facilitate the deployment of both anti-tank and anti-personnel mines during military operations, effectively delaying or checking enemy advances.





Key Features of The VBMSS





Operational Requirement: The Indian Army has projected a need for 70 VBMSS units, as outlined in a Request for Information (RFI) issued by the Ministry of Defence on December 20, 2024. The system is intended to allow combat engineers to lay minefields quickly, especially in response to enemy movements.





Deployment Strategy: The VBMSS will be crucial for laying responsive or reactive minefields once enemy build-up is detected. This capability is expected to disrupt enemy plans and force them to redeploy, thereby acting as a strategic deterrent.





Technical Specifications: The system must be capable of dispensing 600 or more mines without needing replenishment while traveling at speeds of up to 10 km/h. It should lay mines at distances ranging from 20m to 150m on either side of the vehicle, ensuring flexibility in deployment.





Environmental Adaptability: Designed for cross-country mobility, the VBMSS can operate in various terrains—plains, deserts, and semi-deserts—and withstand temperatures between -20°C and 45°C. This adaptability is critical given India's diverse geographic challenges.





Context And Strategic Importance





The introduction of the VBMSS aligns with historical precedents where minefields were used extensively during conflicts, such as Operation Parakram in 2001, where thousands of mines were laid along the India-Pakistan border. The capability to rapidly deploy mines serves not only as a defensive measure but also as a proactive strategy during peacetime along vulnerable border stretches.





In addition to the VBMSS, the Indian Army is also acquiring other equipment like the Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mk-II, which will assist in marking minefields more efficiently with minimal human intervention. This equipment can operate at speeds of 1.2 km/h, further enhancing operational readiness in potential conflict zones.







