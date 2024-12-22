



India has strongly condemned the recent attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, where a car deliberately ploughed into a crowd, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives and injuries to over 200 individuals. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its sorrow in an official statement, describing the incident as "horrific and senseless" and extending thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.





Among the injured, seven Indian nationals were reported to have been hurt, with three already discharged from the hospital. The Indian Mission in Germany is actively providing assistance and maintaining contact with the injured individuals and their families. The attack occurred on Friday evening, leading to significant casualties, including an adult and a toddler among the deceased.





The MEA's statement emphasized India's commitment to supporting its citizens affected by this tragedy. It also highlighted the urgent need for justice and thorough investigations into the motives behind such violent acts.







