



Lieutenant General Subramani, the Vice Chief of the Indian Army, recently participated in the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Vietnam People's Army, which included a tribute to former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh. This event took place in Hanoi, where he laid a wreath at Ho Chi Minh's mausoleum, honoring the significant contributions of the leader to Vietnam's revolutionary history and the establishment of its military forces.





The anniversary marked a significant occasion for Vietnam, celebrating the founding of its army on December 22, 1944. During this period, top Vietnamese leaders also paid their respects at Ho Chi Minh's mausoleum, recognizing his role in shaping the nation's military and its historical victories against colonial and imperial forces. The celebrations highlighted not only Vietnam's military achievements but also its ongoing commitment to peace and international cooperation.





Earlier on the first day of his visit, the VCOAS on Thursday visited the India Pavilion and various stalls at the ongoing Vietnam International Defence Expo (VIDE), showcasing India's contributions to defence technology and innovation.





He also visited the Military History Museum and the Temple of Literature in Hanoi and witnessed Vietnam's rich cultural and historical heritage. During this time, he also met with Sandeep Arya, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, to discuss matters of mutual interest and collaboration.





ANI







