



ISRO has announced the drafting of its first 'POEM' (PSLV Orbital Experimental Module) specifically aimed at studying how life functions in space. This initiative, which is part of a broader effort to explore biological experiments in microgravity, will utilize the PSLV's final stage, traditionally discarded as space debris, as a stable platform for scientific research.





India for the very first time is flying biological experiments into space using a homegrown rocket. The next launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will see not one, but three biological experiments with living cells being rocketed into space. Keeping living things alive in the hostile near vacuum of space is a hugely challenging task.

India will fly living biological material from plants such as spinach, cowpea, and gut bacteria - three different experiments are being planned to be flown onboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4).





The POEM platform is designed to conduct in-orbit experiments by repurposing the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV) PS4 stage. This allows for a more sustainable approach to space exploration by minimizing space debris while providing a valuable resource for scientific inquiry.





The upcoming missions under POEM will include experiments focusing on biological studies, such as the effects of microgravity on spinach cells. This research aims to enhance understanding of life processes in space, which is crucial for future long-duration missions and potential human habitation beyond Earth.





POEM features advanced systems for navigation and control, enabling it to maintain stability in orbit. It is equipped with solar panels for power and various sensors to ensure precise orientation and operation during experiments.





ISRO's initiative fosters collaboration between various stakeholders, including start-ups and academic institutions. By opening up access to this platform, ISRO aims to create a robust ecosystem that supports diverse scientific endeavours in space.





The success of the initial missions under POEM could pave the way for more complex experiments and technology demonstrations, further enhancing India's capabilities in space research and exploration.





This innovative approach not only exemplifies ISRO's commitment to sustainable practices in space but also positions India as a key player in global space exploration efforts.







