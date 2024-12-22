



RRP S4E Innovations has secured a significant order worth ₹102 crore from the Ministry of Defence. This contract includes the supply of advanced Long Range Thermal Imaging (TI) Cameras valued at ₹68 crore, among other items.





This order reflects the company's growing footprint in the defence sector, particularly in the area of electro-optic solutions, which are critical for surveillance and reconnaissance operations. Founded in 2018 by Rajendra Chodankar, RRP S4E Innovations specializes in designing and manufacturing high-tech optical devices, including night vision and thermal imaging systems.





The successful acquisition of this contract is expected to bolster RRP S4E's position in the defence market and contribute to its projected revenue growth, with aspirations to exceed ₹500 crore by 2025.





