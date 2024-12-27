



The Indian Navy has significantly ramped up its operations in the Western Arabian Sea, deploying over 30 ships and responding to more than 25 incidents recently, as reported by the Defence Ministry. This deployment is part of a broader strategy to enhance maritime security in response to increasing threats, including piracy and drone attacks on merchant vessels.





The Indian Navy's current operation marks one of its largest deployments in the region, with over 30 ships actively engaged in patrolling and responding to maritime incidents. This includes advanced warships equipped with helicopters and surveillance capabilities.





The Navy's response includes a variety of incidents, notably the recent attack on the MV Chem Pluto, an Israel-affiliated tanker, which occurred approximately 200 nautical miles off the coast of Gujarat. Following this incident, the Navy deployed additional warships to maintain a deterrent presence in the area.





The Indian Navy's operations are primarily aimed at anti-piracy efforts and ensuring the safety of commercial shipping lanes. This includes boarding and searching suspicious vessels to mitigate risks posed by rogue ships and potential missile threats.





To support these operations, the Navy has increased aerial surveillance using long-range reconnaissance aircraft and drones, allowing for real-time monitoring of maritime activities in the region.





This surge in naval activity reflects India's commitment to maintaining security in vital maritime routes, particularly as geopolitical tensions rise with neighbouring countries. The Indian Navy's proactive stance not only aims to protect its own interests but also positions India as a key player in regional security dynamics within the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.





Indian Navy's enhanced presence underscores its role as a "net security provider" in the region, responding swiftly to evolving security challenges while safeguarding international shipping routes critical for trade and energy supplies.







