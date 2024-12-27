



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington, D.C., on December 26, 2024. This meeting is part of Jaishankar's six-day visit to the United States, which runs from December 24 to December 29. During their discussions, they focused on the progress of the India-U.S. strategic partnership and exchanged views on various regional and global developments.





Jaishankar expressed his satisfaction with the meeting on social media, noting it was a "wide-ranging discussion" and highlighting the importance of the ongoing cooperation between India and the U.S. The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier trip to the U.S. in September, indicating a continued commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through high-level interactions.





In addition to his meeting with Sullivan, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet other U.S. officials during his visit, aiming to address key bilateral, regional, and global issues. The discussions reflect a broader trend of increasing collaboration between India and the United States, particularly in areas such as defence and technology.





Agencies







