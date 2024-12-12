



The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its maritime capabilities with the commissioning of two significant vessels in January 2025: the last Scorpene-class submarine, INS Vagsheer, and the first Nilgiri-class frigate.





INS Vagsheer: The Final Scorpene-Class Submarine





Commissioning Details: INS Vagsheer is scheduled to be commissioned in January 2025. Originally set for December 2024, the timeline has been adjusted according to sources in the defense establishment.





Specifications: Vagsheer is the sixth and final submarine in the Kalvari-class (also known as Scorpene-class) series. It was ordered in 2005 and launched in April 2022. These submarines are designed for a variety of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, and intelligence gathering. Each submarine is equipped with six weapon-launching tubes capable of carrying a total of 18 weapons, including torpedoes and missiles.





Construction: The Scorpene-class submarines have been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders under a technology transfer agreement with the French company Naval Group. The first submarine of this class, INS Kalvari, was inducted into service in 2017.





Nilgiri-Class Frigate: A New Era of Stealth





The first Nilgiri-class frigate is also expected to be commissioned in January 2025. This vessel marks the beginning of a new class of stealth frigates for the Indian Navy.





The Nilgiri-class frigates are part of Project 17A and are designed with advanced stealth features, indigenous weapons, and sensors. They are based on the earlier Shivalik-class design but incorporate improvements in survivability, sea-keeping, and manoeuvrability.





Similar to the Scorpene submarines, these frigates are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The Indian Navy plans to induct a total of seven Nilgiri-class frigates into its fleet.





The commissioning of INS Vagsheer and the first Nilgiri-class frigate represents a significant step in bolstering India's naval capabilities amid growing regional maritime challenges. This development aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance its defence posture in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly in response to increasing naval activities from neighbouring countries.







