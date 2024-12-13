



India and Thailand are set to enhance their defence collaboration by exploring co-production of military hardware. On December 12, 2024, both countries agreed to establish a joint working group aimed at effectively steering this initiative. This decision reflects a broader commitment to deepen defence ties, which have been growing steadily over the years.





The Indian delegation was led by the Defence Ministry's Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad while the Thai side was headed by Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence Gen Tharapong Malakam.





The upcoming joint working group will focus on co-production and co-development of military equipment, marking a significant step in bilateral defence relations.





Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, emphasised that the two nations share common threat perceptions and have been increasing dialogues and joint military exercises across their armed forces. This includes the recent MAITREE exercise involving both armies.





'Thailand is a maritime neighbour and a valued partner in India's 'Act East' policy and the Indo-Pacific region. Thailand's 'Act West' policy compliments India's 'Act East' policy providing a basis for substantive elevation of bilateral relations,' the defence ministry said in a statement.





The defence relationship has evolved under India's "Act East Policy," which aims to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation was signed in 2012, setting the groundwork for ongoing collaboration.





The discussions are not limited to joint exercises but extend to technology transfer, research and development, and strategic partnerships in defence production. Both nations are also addressing regional security challenges such as human trafficking and unregulated fishing in the Bay of Bengal.





This initiative is part of India’s broader strategy to enhance its domestic defence production capabilities while fostering international partnerships, especially as it aims to transition from being a major arms importer to a significant exporter of military hardware.







