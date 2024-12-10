



In line with the rising bilateral ties with India, the Philippines Coast Guards on Monday conducted a bilateral meeting at ICG HQs here.





This was part of the ongoing cooperation framework established under the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG).





The ICG and the PCG held their first official meeting on August 22, 2023, in New Delhi. This meeting marked a significant step towards enhancing collaboration on maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and marine pollution response.





During the meeting, both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering professional linkages and sharing best practices. This agreement is expected to facilitate joint exercises, training collaborations, and operational exchanges between the two coast guards.





The ICG ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialized pollution control vessel, visited Manila Bay from March 25 to March 27, 2024. This deployment is part of a broader initiative to demonstrate India's marine pollution response capabilities and enhance bilateral cooperation with the PCG. The ship's visit included training demonstrations and practical displays of pollution response equipment.





The Indian Coast Guard has been actively engaging with ASEAN countries to foster regional maritime security. This includes previous visits to countries like Cambodia, Malaysia, and Singapore earlier in 2023, highlighting India's commitment to addressing marine environmental concerns collaboratively.





These initiatives reflect both nations' dedication to ensuring safer and cleaner maritime environments while fostering stronger defence ties in the Indo-Pacific region.







