



The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has significant implications for India, marking the loss of a longstanding ally in the Middle East. On December 8, 2024, opposition forces declared Syria liberated after a rapid offensive that culminated in the capture of Damascus, leading to Assad's reported flight from the capital. This development has raised concerns in New Delhi regarding its foreign policy and security interests in the region.





Syria has historically been one of India's few friends in the Muslim world, supporting India's stance on critical issues such as Kashmir. During his presidency, Assad expressed solidarity with India, particularly in its fight against terrorism, and dismissed international criticism of India's actions in Kashmir as an internal matter. With Assad's departure, India risks losing this diplomatic support, especially if the new regime adopts a different stance on Kashmir and other regional issues.





The collapse of Assad's government could create a power vacuum that may allow extremist groups like ISIS to regroup. Under Assad’s leadership, Syria played a crucial role in combating these factions with support from Russia and Iran. The potential resurgence of such groups poses a direct threat to Indian nationals and interests in the region. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has indicated that it is closely monitoring the situation and prioritizing the safety of approximately 90 Indian nationals currently in Syria.





India's foreign policy may need to adapt to a changing geopolitical landscape. The fall of Assad could alter Syria's alliances, potentially moving it closer to powers that do not align with India's interests. This could complicate India's relationships with Russia and Iran—key partners in its strategic calculus—especially if Syria's new leadership seeks to distance itself from past alliances.





India's response to the fall of Bashar al-Assad reflects a cautious approach aimed at preserving its interests while navigating a complex and rapidly evolving situation. As New Delhi calls for unity and stability in Syria, it remains to be seen how these developments will reshape its long-standing ties with both Syria and broader Middle Eastern dynamics.







