



An Indian Army soldier, Havaldar V. Subbaiah Varikunta, was martyred in a landmine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on December 9, 2024. The incident occurred during routine patrolling in the Mandi sector, where he stepped on a landmine, sustaining critical injuries that proved fatal despite immediate medical assistance.





The loss of Havaldar Varikunta has deeply affected the military community and his hometown. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps paid tribute to him, stating, "GOC WhiteknightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to the brave heart Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta of 25 RR, who made the supreme sacrifice during an area domination patrol".





In response to the incident, both the Army and local police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Tributes have been pouring in for Havaldar Varikunta, emphasizing his dedication and sacrifice for the nation's security.







