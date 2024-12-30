IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti holding a mould of Indian Map cut by the new waterjet machine





India's first abrasive waterjet machine was unveiled by V Kamakoti, the director of IIT-Madras, marking a significant advancement in manufacturing technology. This innovative machine, developed by a start-up called Guhan Industries and Manufacturing Solutions (GIMS) with support from Start-up TN and IIT Madras' NIRMAAN initiative, is designed to cut combustible materials without generating heat, making it ideal for various industries including semiconductor, aviation, defence, and diamond processing.





Key Features of The Abrasive Waterjet Machine





Heat-Free Cutting: Unlike traditional cutting methods that can generate heat and potentially damage materials like rubber, textiles, and plastics, this abrasive waterjet uses a mixture of abrasives and water to cut through hard materials without thermal impact.





Cost Efficiency: The machine is projected to be significantly more affordable than existing imported models. While imported machines can cost around ₹1.5 crore (approximately $180,000), this indigenous solution is expected to be priced at ₹45 lakh (approximately $54,000), making it accessible for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well.





Local Development: The components of this machine are primarily developed and assembled in India, reducing dependency on imports. The GIMS team has also filed for an Indian patent for their innovative design that allows continuous operation of the suspension jet.





Funding and Support: The project received a grant of ₹20 lakh from Engineers India Limited for prototype development and ₹2.5 crore from Start-Up TN to establish a manufacturing facility.





Impact On Industries





The introduction of this abrasive waterjet machine is expected to revolutionize various sectors by providing a cost-effective solution for cutting operations that require precision without damaging sensitive materials. Its applications span across:





Defence: For cutting materials used in military applications. Aerospace: In manufacturing components where heat-sensitive materials are prevalent. Oil And Gas: For precise cutting in challenging environments. MSMEs: Enabling smaller businesses to access advanced cutting technology without the heavy financial burden associated with imported machines.





This development not only showcases India's growing capabilities in advanced manufacturing technologies but also emphasizes the importance of local innovation in meeting industry needs efficiently.





