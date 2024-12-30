



ISRO is poised to conclude 2024 with significant advancements in its space exploration initiatives, particularly with the upcoming Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission scheduled for December 30, 2024. This mission is crucial as it aims to demonstrate India's capabilities in spacecraft docking technology, a feat achieved by only a few countries, including the US, Russia, and China.





The PSLV-C60 mission will test technologies that will one day be used for interplanetary and human spaceflight. It also hopes to kickstart preparations for human spaceflight missions that have already been delayed for years.





The SpaDeX mission will utilize the PSLV-C60 rocket to attempt India’s first in-space docking. This mission is seen as a pivotal step towards future interplanetary missions and the establishment of a Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian Space Station) by 2035.





The mission will deploy two satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, equipped with scientific payloads for Earth observation and space environment monitoring.





Human Spaceflight Program (Gaganyaan):





ISRO is also making strides in its Gaganyaan program, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space. Preparations for this human spaceflight initiative have been ongoing, with significant milestones expected in early 2025, including an uncrewed flight using the Human Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM3).





The program includes four precursor missions to validate technologies necessary for long-duration human spaceflight, including a crewed mission and an uncrewed docking mission with the future Indian space station.





The Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), also known as GSLV Mk-III, had its first experimental flight designated LVM3-X/CARE on December 18, 2014. This mission was crucial for testing the vehicle's performance during the atmospheric phase of flight and validating technologies necessary for future crewed missions.

ISRO had wanted to test the vehicle’s ability to fly through the thickest part of the earth’s atmosphere. The organisation designed a suborbital flight for this with an altitude of 126 km and a range of 1,600 km from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The vehicle didn’t carry a cryogenic engine in its third stage and didn’t reach earth orbit by design.

Future





ISRO's ambitions extend beyond SpaDeX and Gaganyaan. The agency plans to enhance its capabilities for lunar missions and interplanetary exploration. Successful execution of these missions will not only solidify India's position as a major player in global space activities but also lay the groundwork for future endeavours such as landing an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040.





The culmination of these efforts signifies India's determination to innovate and lead in the rapidly evolving field of space exploration. As Union Minister Jitendra Singh remarked, SpaDeX represents a "historic milestone" that showcases India's scientific ingenuity and paves the way for exciting possibilities in the journey to the stars.





